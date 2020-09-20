HARRIETT M. MELLOY Our beloved mother Harriett passed away peacefully at home August 21, 2020 at 12:30 pm with her chidren by her side. She was born June 13, 1937 in Stayton, OR. One of six kids graduating from Stayon Union High May 25, 1956. Harriett enlisted in the U.S. Navy February 11, 1957 and was stationed in Bainbridge, MD. Returning to Stayton she went to work at the Paris woolen mill. Single mom of three she moved us to Las Vegas in 1969 for a better job at Calavan's, the 88 cents store. In April 1973 she went to work for JC Penney at the Boulevard Mall, transferring to the Meadows Mall in July 1992 where she retired June of 1993 after 20 years. Harriet married Bruce May 3, 1980, we were so happy Mom found her soulmate. Her kids always came first no matter what. Their first date we all went to the Skyway Drive-In movies. She loved traveling in their RV taking the grandkids on many trips. Laughter always filled our home with her many stories and witty humor. My Mom will be dearly missed by all. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Bruce; parents, Charles and Worthy Burmester; twin brother, Harry; and siblings Leona, Glenn, Robert and Vera. Harriett is survived by her #1 daughter, Anna; sons, Ronald and Donald; grandsons, Jay and wife Ashley, Trevor, Aaron and Jonathan; in-law Georgia; niece, Charolette; nephew, Rex from Oregon; great-granddaughters, Olivia and Zoe; great nieces, Joy, Jana and Susie Q; her life long BFF, Deanna "DJ" Hatch; and family friend Mike, the coots kid. We will celebrate her life at her home at 2 pm Sat., Sept. 26. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
in her name. Love you Mom.