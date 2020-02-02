|
|
HARRY J. WILLIAMS, JR. Harry J. Williams, Jr. passed away peacefully on 1/17/20 at the age of 94. He was born to Harry J. Williams, Sr. and Agnes Olson Williams on July 31, 1925, in Chicago, IL. Harry served in the Army Air Corp during WW II as a Navigator. In 1948, Harry married Virginia McGrath. She preceded him in death after 50 wonderful years of marriage. He enjoyed dancing, listening to live music and was an avid Cubbies fan. He is survived by his daughter Patricia Souders and her husband Stan. He is also survived by two grandchildren, Becky Souders and Bryan Souders, and five great-grandchildren, Brandon, Christopher, Derek, Sarah, and Nora. Services will be held February 5, 2020, at 11:30am at Riverside National Cemetery.