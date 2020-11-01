Harry LeMoyne Bowler was born March 18, 1942, in Snowflake, Arizona, to Amanda Hortense Brewer and Harry M. Bowler. He was the ninth of ten Bowler children.



Harry was a civil engineer for the Clark County Public Works Department in Las Vegas, Nevada. He retired after 30 years of service to pursue what he loved - woodworking, carousel horses, trains, learning about gadgets of all kinds, and watching old Disney films. He loved to talk with people and would spend hours on the phone catching up with family and friends all over the country.



Harry passed away on October 23, 2020 at the age of 78. He is survived by his daughters Amanda and Andrea; daughter-in-law Amber; grandsons Leonardo, Milo, and Liam; ex-wife Shannon; beloved brother Del and sister-in-law Sue; and treasured cousins and nieces and nephews. No services scheduled.



