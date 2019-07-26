|
HARRY W. HELFRICH Harry W. Helfrich 85, a resident of Boulder City for 31 years, passed away July 22, 2019. Harry was born January 27, 1934 to William and Stella Helfrich of Verona PA. Harry moved to California in 1958 and found work at the GM plant in Van Nuys, where he worked for 5 years. On March 12, 1960 Harry married his beloved Judy, at The Little White Chapel in Las Vegas, they were married for 50 wonderful years until her passing in 2010. Harry began his career at the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power in 1963, a job that would eventually bring to him to Boulder City in 1988; he retired from the City of LA in 1995 with 32 years of service. After moving to Boulder City, Harry was heavily involved with the Boulder Rifle and Pistol Club and was elected president of the club in 1994, a volunteer position he held until his passing. He consistently worked along with others on the improvement and expansion of the range. Harry was a Freemason and Zelzah Shriner, he belonged to the Old West Lodge in CA and Boulder City lodge in NV. Harry participated in several community events including cooking dinners at the lodge and participating in parades driving his mini car. Harry was a very kind hearted man, willing to lend a hand or offer assistance when needed; he loved his family, friends, and neighbors. He was a devoted father, grandfather, and great grandfather. Harry was preceded in death by his wife Judy (2010) and sister, Mary Smart (2017). He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, William and Yolanda Helfrich of CA; sisters, Virginia Young (Ollie, deceased) of TX, Thelma Taylor (Harold, deceased) of OH, and Barbara Armel (Keith, deceased) of VA; brother, John Helfrich (Carol, deceased) of TX; and brother-in-law, Don Smart (Mary, deceased) of MT. In addition Harry had five grandchildren, Harry, Michael, Adam, Amanda, Jessica and 11 great-grandchildren who loved him dearly. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Mon. Aug. 5. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tue., Aug. 6, both at Palm Mortuary, 800 S. Boulder Hwy, Henderson, NV 89015.