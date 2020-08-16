1/
HARVEY G. HOLT
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share HARVEY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HARVEY G HOLT Harvey G. Holt passed away peacefully at Infinity Hospice due to COVID-19 complications, on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. He was 85. Harvey was born in February 1935, in Kiowa, Oklahoma, to Jack and Gertie (Sharpe) Holt. He had three older brothers, Jim, Carl, and Talmage, all who preceded him in death. Harvey was also preceded in death by his wife of 40 years, Ellen. Harvey and Ellen travelled the country with their young children during the early years of their marriage. After settling and raising 3 children in Santa Clara, CA, they retired in Las Vegas. Harvey leaves behind with loving memories, his son, Darrell Holt of Las Vegas, NV, and his daughters, AlLana Barden of Las Vegas, NV, and Stephanie Holt of San Jose, CA.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Affordable Cremation and Burial Service - Las Vegas
2127 W. Charleston Blvd.
Las Vegas, NV 89102
(702) 464-8560
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Affordable Cremation and Burial Service - Las Vegas

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved