HARVEY G HOLT Harvey G. Holt passed away peacefully at Infinity Hospice due to COVID-19 complications, on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. He was 85. Harvey was born in February 1935, in Kiowa, Oklahoma, to Jack and Gertie (Sharpe) Holt. He had three older brothers, Jim, Carl, and Talmage, all who preceded him in death. Harvey was also preceded in death by his wife of 40 years, Ellen. Harvey and Ellen travelled the country with their young children during the early years of their marriage. After settling and raising 3 children in Santa Clara, CA, they retired in Las Vegas. Harvey leaves behind with loving memories, his son, Darrell Holt of Las Vegas, NV, and his daughters, AlLana Barden of Las Vegas, NV, and Stephanie Holt of San Jose, CA.