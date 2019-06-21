HARVEY HOWARD THEISS JR TOGETHER AGAIN Harvey Howard Theiss Jr. - Father, Grandfather, Brother and Friend, passed away suddenly June 16, 2019 at the age of 74. He was born November 18, 1944, to Betty and Harvey Theiss Sr. in New Castle, PA. In 1962 he joined the U.S. Navy and spent several years traveling the world and serving in the Vietnam War. He met the love of his life, Teressa Sue, in California and it is there that he settled down, got married and had three daughters. Harvey worked in the Naval Shipyards and graduated from Golden West College. In 1976 he relocated his family to Nevada, where he helped design the Las Vegas airports. Winning several awards including the Dwight D. Eisenhower during his 40 years of employment with the FAA. Harvey's passions included traveling with his wife, spending time with his family, gardening and cooking. He loved to argue almost as much as he liked to be right. After he retired and his wife passed, he became more active in the Lutheran Church. He loved his church family, being involved and needed but most of all he enjoyed his Stephen Ministry calling. He was preceded in death by his wife, Terry; Brothers, David, Sheldon and Ronny; Sisters, Cindy and Marianne; and his parents. Harvey is survived by his daughters, Samantha Gott (Robert), Jennifer Smith (TC) and Rachael; grandchildren, Dakota, Ryan, Ciara, Donovan, Bryce and Tristen; his sister, Terry; and many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of his life will be at 1 p.m. Sat., June 22, at the Community Lutheran Church, 3720 East Tropicana Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89121. In lieu of flowers please donate to any Veterans Organization of your choice. Read More Listen to Obituary