HARVEY WALTER BOYCE Harvey Walter Boyce, 77, passed away December 11, 2019. Harvey was born November 26, 1942 in Long Beach, CA to Harvey Wood and Mary Wade Boyce. Harvey graduated from Boulder City High School in 1961. He attended (now) Southern Utah University, Utah State University and receive his Master's from UNC. Harvey was a commissioned officer in the U.S. Navy and spent 30+ years in the public sector. Harvey married Ann Elizabeth Adams in 1965. Harvey was preceded in death by his parents, Harvey Wood Boyce and Mary Wade Boyce and by his brother, Wade Fredrick Boyce. Harvey is survived by his spouse Ann of Boulder City; his son Raymond Scott (Jennifer) Boyce; his daughter Rebecca Dawn (Dean) Morrical, both of Henderson; his grandchildren Sean Michael Morrical and Alexander Scott Morrical. Services will be at 11 a.m. Mon., Jan. 13, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel, 916 5th Street, Boulder City. Burial will follow at Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1900 Veterans Memorial Drive, Boulder City, NV. https://www.bunkersmortuary.com/tributes/Harvey-Boyce