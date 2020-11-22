On Sunday, November 8, 2020, Havard (Hap) Charles Smith, loving husband, father, brother, and grandfather, passed away at the age of 74.



Hap was born on October 3, 1946 in Trenton, New Jersey, however was raised in Bordentown, New Jersey. Growing up, Hap found his passion for guitars which led him to Berklee College of Music in Boston, MA. During his time at Berklee, he met the love of his life, Patricia A. Gooder. They married on November 26, 1967 prior to him graduating with a bachelor degree in music education in 1968.



Hap toured as a member of the Wayne Cochran's CC Riders before moving to Las Vegas in 1968 to join the Johnny Haig Relief Band. He performed with headliners, such as Ann Margaret, Shirley MacLaine, Barbra Streisand, The Osmonds and Pavoratti. He performed at the Stardust Hotel for over a decade in the productions Lido de Paris and Enter The Night. Later he played in many productions throughout the strip. In addition to his career as a performer, Hap was a guitar teacher for more than 35 years.



His family describes him as a gentle, intelligent, humorous individual who possessed an enormous amount of love, guidance and support to all of those around him.



His friends and colleagues describe him as an extremely talented musician, educator and mentor who was non-judgemental, warm, patient, and inspiring beyond words.



He was known for leaving a positive feeling with everyone who encountered him.



While balancing music and family, he dedicated twelve years to coaching his daughter's soccer team. He had a passion for trains, nature, astronomy, and art. He especially enjoyed spending quality time with his family and looked forward to annual vacations and holidays.



Hap was preceded in death by his parents, Havard C. Smith and Ethel Miller Smith; and son-in-law, John L. Tacker.



Hap is survived by his wife, Patricia Smith of 53 years; son, Scott (Janet) Smith; daughters, Kristin (Dale) Gawronik, Julie Tacker, and Allison (Asael) Aguilera; sister, Patricia (Joe) Lopez; and grandchildren, Bryce, Samantha, Sydney, Danielle, Nicole, Kyleigh, Angel, Audrielle, and Adrian.



Unfortunately, due to COVID the services will be private. Hap deserves a proper celebration of his life, which will be held at a future date when regulations permit. In addition, the family is currently trying to put together a scholarship fund in Hap's name.



Our family would like to thank Hap's friends for the amazing outpour of love and support. Our condolences to you as well for the loss of a great man.



Services will be private.



