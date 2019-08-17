|
HAZEL I. SCULLEY Hazel Irene Sculley, 96, of Henderson, passed away August 7, 2019. She was born October 29, 1922 to Linda and Oscar Bloome, in Illinois and was a 60 Year Resident of Henderson. Hazel served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and was retired as a dietician at St. Rose De Lima Hospital. Hazel was a wonderful and loving Wife, Mother, Sister, Grandmother, Great Grandmother and friend. Hazel was proceeded in death by her parents, Linda and Oscar Bloome; Husbands, Martin Sculley, Clarence Eldridge and Louis Re; Siblings, Harold Bloome, Herbert Bloome, Wilbur Bloome, Mildred Ramos, Lucille Hartman; Hazel is survived by her daughters, Shirley Weber and Janet Lacasse; grandchildren, Bill Drake, Laura Qualls, Nicholas Cayafas, Heather Kloeppel, Allan Nielson, Dannielle Hall and Justin Weber; 12 Great-grandchildren; and nephews, nieces, and friends. Services will be at 10 a.m. Mon. Aug. 19, at Palm Mortuary 800 S. Boulder Hwy., Henderson, NV 89015.