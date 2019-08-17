Home

Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
HAZEL I. SCULLEY


1922 - 2019
HAZEL I. SCULLEY Obituary
HAZEL I. SCULLEY Hazel Irene Sculley, 96, of Henderson, passed away August 7, 2019. She was born October 29, 1922 to Linda and Oscar Bloome, in Illinois and was a 60 Year Resident of Henderson. Hazel served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and was retired as a dietician at St. Rose De Lima Hospital. Hazel was a wonderful and loving Wife, Mother, Sister, Grandmother, Great Grandmother and friend. Hazel was proceeded in death by her parents, Linda and Oscar Bloome; Husbands, Martin Sculley, Clarence Eldridge and Louis Re; Siblings, Harold Bloome, Herbert Bloome, Wilbur Bloome, Mildred Ramos, Lucille Hartman; Hazel is survived by her daughters, Shirley Weber and Janet Lacasse; grandchildren, Bill Drake, Laura Qualls, Nicholas Cayafas, Heather Kloeppel, Allan Nielson, Dannielle Hall and Justin Weber; 12 Great-grandchildren; and nephews, nieces, and friends. Services will be at 10 a.m. Mon. Aug. 19, at Palm Mortuary 800 S. Boulder Hwy., Henderson, NV 89015.
