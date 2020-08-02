passed away July 25, 2020 at 94 yrs old. Hazel was born June 11, 1926 in Lexington, Mississippi. In 1948, she relocated to Las Vegas by way of Chicago, Illinois where she married Johnus Geran. Over a 70 plus year span, she was an advocate for change and a pillar of strength within her historical community, the Westside. Her tireless efforts and willingness to give to those with "no voice" was honored by United States political leaders, former governors and mayors, national Black sororities and fraternities, and non-profit organizations. Up until her last day on earth, friends and acquaintances never hesitated to call to simply say Thank You.



In 1965, she became a volunteer with the "Madison Mothers" at Madison Elementary School (now Wendell P. Williams) worked with the Economic Opportunity Board of Clark County's Neighborhood Council program, and in 1973 she became the EOB Senior Center's program director (now Martin Luther King Senior Center) and was the first african american in the State of Nevada to hold that position. On December 20, 2007, the MLK Senior Center officially named the multi-purpose room the "Hazel Geran Community Room." Hazel received the Key to the City of Las Vegas on January 31, 2003 officially proclaimed Hazel Geran Day.



Hazel Geran was preceded in death by husband, Johnus; brothers Erwin, Earl, and Louis; and sons Frederick and Franklyn. She leaves to celebrate her homegoing daughters, Dedra and Trish; son, John. Grand daughter, Brittany (Andre) Cammon of Okinawa, Japan. Sister, Mattie Donnell of Benton, MS; brothers Homer of Chicago, IL, Elmer of Memphis, TN, and Donnie of Jackson, MS; Cousin Benny (Stephanie) Rose; god-children Celeste Kirk, Ann Mosley, Michael Stewart, and Alfred Givens, and a host of nieces, nephews, friends, and her beloved St. James Catholic Church family.



Services will be held Monday, August 3, 2020, 2-4PM, at Palm Mortuary Downtown, 1325 North Main Street, Las Vegas, Nv, Visitation only and please wear a mask. 89101,



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store