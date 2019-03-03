Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palm South Jones Mortuary
1600 South Jones Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89146
(702) 464-8420
For more information about
HEATHER KRAMER
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for HEATHER KRAMER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HEATHER KRAMER


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
HEATHER KRAMER Obituary
HEATHER KRAMER Heather Susan Kramer, born September 28, 1954, passed away peacefully February 17, 2019. Heather was a committed volunteer donating much of her time to the Assistance League-Desert Sage where she made many lifelong friendships. She was preceded in death by her son, Peter Kramer. She is survived by her daughter, Kristen Kramer; parents, Tom and Joan Gass; sister, Wendy McLaughlin; brother, Michael Gass (Patricia Gass); and many nieces and nephews. According to Heather's wishes there will be no services. Donations may be made in her name to The Kidney Foundation and/or Nathan Adelson Hospice.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now