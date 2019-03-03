|
HEATHER KRAMER Heather Susan Kramer, born September 28, 1954, passed away peacefully February 17, 2019. Heather was a committed volunteer donating much of her time to the Assistance League-Desert Sage where she made many lifelong friendships. She was preceded in death by her son, Peter Kramer. She is survived by her daughter, Kristen Kramer; parents, Tom and Joan Gass; sister, Wendy McLaughlin; brother, Michael Gass (Patricia Gass); and many nieces and nephews. According to Heather's wishes there will be no services. Donations may be made in her name to The Kidney Foundation and/or Nathan Adelson Hospice.