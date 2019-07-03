Home

Metcalf Mortuary - St. George
288 West St. George Blvd.
St. George, UT 84770
(435) 673-4221
Service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Metcalf Mortuary
288 W St George Blvd.
St. George, UT
More Obituaries for HEATHER TRAVIS
HEATHER TRAVIS


1983 - 2019
HEATHER TRAVIS Obituary
HEATHER TRAVIS My wife Heather Lynn Travis passed away Friday June 28, 2019, she was 36 years old. Heather was born Jan 17, 1983. She is survived by her husband, Kenny Roy Travis, 33 years old; her daughter, Ireland Gaede, 13 years old; her son, Payton Gaede, 5 years old; step twins, Max and Holly Travis, 6 years old; her mother, Val Miller; her brother, Justin Miller; and numerous nieces and nephews. Heather was preceded in death by her father, Teddy Miller. Heather worked as a gaming bartender at Sagos Baja Tavern. She loved her work, family and patrons, enjoyed BMX with her sons and daughters, as well as the gym, she loved fitness. Services will be at 10 a.m. (MST) Fri., July 5, at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 W St George Blvd., St. George, UT 84770.
