Heidi Laura Stinson died unexpectedly in her home in Henderson, NV on September 3, 2019. She is survived by her parents, Joel and Carol Stinson, her brother and sister-in-law Kurt and Jeanne Stinson and her beloved niece and nephew Ketty and Mack Stinson all of Brunswick, Maine, her cat of Henderson, as well as her Uncle Brinley Franklin and first cousins Marga and Woody Franklin.
Heidi loved video poker (she won more often than made sense!), Elvis, the Cowboys, traveling, Maine (but only in the summer), her family, and her many friends both human and animal. She was dedicated to making sense of her world through her constant "science experiments" (everything was an excuse to collect data). She enjoyed iceberg lettuce, flavored vodkas, the Brady Bunch, and the X-files.
Heidi was born on July 18, 1968. She graduated from Colgate College in 1990 and later pursued a degree in Marine Biology at the University of San Diego. She then turned her talents to working with animals at Sea World and in several vet's offices and then to auditing for Microsoft and then Symantec. Whatever she did was done with competence, enthusiasm, and organization. She had suffered from diabetes from childhood and later with MS as well. Her attitude about her own health was practical and positive. She accepted feeling less than great for much of the time, never complained, but was fascinated by medical information. She always strived to understand her own diagnosis and treatment and offered intelligent, informed questions for all medical personnel. There was no better person to have in your corner if you faced a medical procedure or new diagnosis. Heidi loved meeting new people and living in new places and was proud of her record of moving dozens of times. She will be missed by people all over the world.
Heidi's family will scatter her ashes in places beloved by her. In her memory, donations may be made to the animal rescue organization of your choice. No services scheduled.