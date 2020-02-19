|
Heidi Renee Eisinger, 62 of Las Vegas, passed away on January 15, 2020 after a brief struggle with pneumonia and the flu at Saint Rose San Martin Hospital.
Born August 9, 1957 in Henderson, Nevada, she was the daughter of the late Sidney and Naoma Affleck. Heidi was a life-long Clark County, Nevada resident. She held positions in banking, communications, school district and owned housekeeping and handyman businesses. During her free time, Heidi enjoyed being a dog advocate, traveling, gardening and cooking. She began practicing Buddhism in 2015 and became a member in 2019.
Heidi is survived by her daughter Morgan Eisinger, and Heidi's loving fiance of 5 years, Ken Hashimoto, both of Las Vegas. She is preceded in death by her parents, and sister Shelly Affleck Conti.
A reception for close friends and family will be held at her home at 3pm following the services (listed below).
Services will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020, 1pm, at SGI Las Vegas Buddhist Center, 2725 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV, 89102,