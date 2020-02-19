Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
1:00 PM
SGI Las Vegas Buddhist Center
2725 W Charleston Blvd
Las Vegas, NV
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Heidi Eisinger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Heidi Renee Eisinger


1957 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Heidi Renee Eisinger Obituary
Heidi Renee Eisinger, 62 of Las Vegas, passed away on January 15, 2020 after a brief struggle with pneumonia and the flu at Saint Rose San Martin Hospital.

Born August 9, 1957 in Henderson, Nevada, she was the daughter of the late Sidney and Naoma Affleck. Heidi was a life-long Clark County, Nevada resident. She held positions in banking, communications, school district and owned housekeeping and handyman businesses. During her free time, Heidi enjoyed being a dog advocate, traveling, gardening and cooking. She began practicing Buddhism in 2015 and became a member in 2019.

Heidi is survived by her daughter Morgan Eisinger, and Heidi's loving fiance of 5 years, Ken Hashimoto, both of Las Vegas. She is preceded in death by her parents, and sister Shelly Affleck Conti.

A reception for close friends and family will be held at her home at 3pm following the services (listed below).

Services will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020, 1pm, at SGI Las Vegas Buddhist Center, 2725 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV, 89102,
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Heidi's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -