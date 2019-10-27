Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palm Eastern Mortuary and Cemetery
7600 S Eastern Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89123
(702) 464-8500
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Boucher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Boucher


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Boucher Obituary
Helen Dolores Boucher, age 83, passed away Monday, October 7, 2019 with her family and friends by her side. Born on February 6, 1936 in Albany N.Y., she was the daughter of the late William F. Mahar Sr, and Alice (Gorham) Mahar. Helen was married to the late Rodolph Boucher, and they had three children together. Helen was a devoted mother to Dolphis Boucher, and her two late daughters, Mary Elizabeth Boucher, and Margaret "Peggy" Boucher Atkins. Helen leaves the world her greatest legacy, 5 cherished grandchildren; Anthony Atkins, Sara Boucher, Mattie Boucher, Courtney Boucher and Zachary Boucher. She was preceded by her siblings, Catherine (Mahar) Opalka of Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Jack Mahar of Whitman, A.Z. and Edward Mahar of Waterford, N.Y. She is survived by her sister Elizabeth (Betty) Hagadorn of Appalachian, N.Y., and her brothers George Mahar of Phoenix, A.Z., and William Mahar Jr. of Valatie, N.Y. Services will be held October 29, 2019, 10:00 am, at Palm Mortuary, 7600 S. Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV, 89123,
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now