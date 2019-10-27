|
|
Helen Dolores Boucher, age 83, passed away Monday, October 7, 2019 with her family and friends by her side. Born on February 6, 1936 in Albany N.Y., she was the daughter of the late William F. Mahar Sr, and Alice (Gorham) Mahar. Helen was married to the late Rodolph Boucher, and they had three children together. Helen was a devoted mother to Dolphis Boucher, and her two late daughters, Mary Elizabeth Boucher, and Margaret "Peggy" Boucher Atkins. Helen leaves the world her greatest legacy, 5 cherished grandchildren; Anthony Atkins, Sara Boucher, Mattie Boucher, Courtney Boucher and Zachary Boucher. She was preceded by her siblings, Catherine (Mahar) Opalka of Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Jack Mahar of Whitman, A.Z. and Edward Mahar of Waterford, N.Y. She is survived by her sister Elizabeth (Betty) Hagadorn of Appalachian, N.Y., and her brothers George Mahar of Phoenix, A.Z., and William Mahar Jr. of Valatie, N.Y. Services will be held October 29, 2019, 10:00 am, at Palm Mortuary, 7600 S. Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV, 89123,