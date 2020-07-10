HELEN CAMAROTA Helen M. Camarota, 77, of Henderson, NV, passed away on March 2, 2020. Born in Providence, RI, Helen resided in Hammonton, NJ, for 30 years, before moving to Nevada fifteen years ago. Helen graduated from Glassboro State College with a degree in Fine Arts. Helen was a Lab Supervisor at a Biological lab in Princeton, NJ for 3 years before moving into a career at the Department of Human Services in the State of New Jersey for 20 years. She was also a Program Development Specialist and an Environmental Coordinator for Ancora Psychiatric Hospital from 1978 to 1998 before retiring. Helen was also a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving 4 years as a Navy Dental Technician and was involved with Veterans' advocacy and organizations throughout her life. Helen will be honored with a full military funeral. Helen will be remembered by all who knew her as an extremely generous and kind person who enjoyed life, her family, and friends. Services and interment are private and will be handled by Neptune Society Funeral Home, Las Vegas, NV. Helen is survived by her son, Scott Camarota and his wife, Louise, of Los Angeles, CA, niece, Cherie Ginther and her husband, Michael, of McKinney, TX, and nephew, Raymond Jimmis III and wife Karen of West Warwick, RI. The family requests in lieu of flowers, that donations please be sent to the Disabled American Veterans
or the Salvation Army organizations.