HELEN E. FRERKING
HELEN E FRERKING Helen E Frerking, age 68, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed from this world peacefully on Thursday, September 24, 2020. Helen was born June 21, 1952 in Lincoln, Nebraska to Edwin and Lillian Frerking. A child of God by baptism and conformation in the Lutheran Church. Helen attended High School at Lincoln Northeast. She was a printer at NBC Bank. Helen moved to Las Vegas in 1988; where she made many friends though her work in the Casino's. (WestWard Ho) Helen returned home to Lincoln in 2008, to be with her family and friends. She worked as an assembler for Teledyne-ISCO until she retired in 2018. Helen joined a group of friends every week to do the newspaper crossword. At home Helen loved being with her cats feeding the birds and listening to music all day from County to Blues. She enjoyed getting dressed up and being out on the town. Helen was loved by many and will be missed. She is in God's hands. Heaven has a new star. Preceded in death by her father and mother. Survived by her brother Leo and sister Bobby Welch; niece Cassie (Jon) Shotkoski; nephew Brent Welch and Jen. Celebration of Life will be held on June 21, 2021. lincolnfh.com


Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
21
Celebration of Life
September 28, 2020
Leo, my sincerest sympathy to you and your family. Know that Helen and your family are in my prayers.
Jack Ganser
