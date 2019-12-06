|
HELEN J RIEGERT Helen Janette Riegert (nee Cluess), age 85, passed away peacefully, at home, on Saturday, November 9, 2019. Preceeded in death by her husband of 54 years, Joseph, and six of her seven siblings. Helen and Joe married while he was in the Army and just prior to his being shipped overseas. Helen spent the majority of her working career doing what she loved, bookkeeping and office management. She and Joe moved from New York to California and then to Las Vegas, where three of their children also moved. Her favorite pastimes were bowling, movies, and playing games; but her greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends. Even as her memory faded, she still played 'a mean game of gin rummy.' As a mother to four children, she warmly welcomed all of their friends into her home and invited them to share meals and play games or watch TV. She is survived by her four children, Janice, Richard, Joseph and Nadine, as well as her eight grandchildren, and five great grandchildren and one on the way. She also leaves behind her sister, Mary, and her many nieces and nephews. She is loved and missed by all of her family and friends. No Services Scheduled.