Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
9:45 AM
Guardian Angel Cathedral
302 Cathedral Way
Las Vegas, NV
View Map
More Obituaries for Helen Nelub
Helen Julia Nelub


1917 - 2020
Helen Julia Nelub Obituary
Helen Julia Nelub died January 29, 2020 at the age of 102. She was born in the Bronx, New York, May 22, 1917. She moved to Las Vegas in 1958 with her 4 Children. She Loved her family, friends, Las Vegas and loved feeding everyone! "Lasagna, bilinkies, cup of coffee & Entenmann's anyone?" She worked at Thrifty Drug on Fremont St, which is where the D Hotel is now. Helen sold candy to Wayne Newton & would see the Rat Pack on Fremont St. She is preceded in death by her husband Michael Nelub and daughter Michele Burrows. She is survived by Daughters Andrea Bell (Gary), Carol Bray & Son Michael Nelub, (Charlotte). Grandchildren, Keith Burrows, Buffy Bell, Michael Nelub (Jennifer), Melanie Miller (Al), Brandon Burrows (Kelly), Salena Fulford, Cheri Nelub, David Bray Jr.(Alyssa), Nikki Bray. Great grandchildren, Anabelle Julia, Miranda, Marissa, Maia, Gavin, Logan, Ryan & Delaney. Mass Services will be held Friday, February 28, 2020, 9:45 am, at Guardian Angel Cathedral, 302 Cathedral Way, Las Vegas, NV , 89109,
