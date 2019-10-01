|
HELEN LEE Helen F. Lee, 89, of Las Vegas, passed away Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. She was born July 11, 1930, in Wong Toon, China to father, Wun Leong, and mother, Gee Fee Gin. She married Franklin W. Lee in China in 1948. In 1949 they both moved to Seattle. Soon after their U.S. arrival, Helen and Frank moved to Chicago, where they raised their family. She later became a U.S. citizen. They moved to Las Vegas in the early 1990's. In 2010 she lost her beloved husband. She is survived by her children, Donald Lee (Mary), Alice Lales (Gerald), Peggy Hesselgrave (John), Ronald Lee (Julie) and Patricia Lee; 11 grandchildren, Kimberly (Justin), Emilee, Amy (Michael), Constantine (Erin), Natalee (Todd), Thomas (Melissa), Louis (Lideng), Jessica, Douglas, Michael and Kevin; and 12 great-grandchildren, Maxwell, Miles, Calvin, Hadley, Marielle, Lucas, Michael, Linus, Laela, Miller, Oliver and Evelyn. Visitation will be from 7 9 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 3 and Services will be from 9:30 11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 4 at Palm Mortuary South Jones, 1600 S. Jones Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89146. Interment will be 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 5 at Palm Mortuary Eastern, 7600 S. Eastern Ave. Las Vegas, NV 89123.