Helen Marie Parkey 40 year resident of Las Vegas passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her children on October 14th 2020. Helen was born youngest of 6 children to Christian & Helena Eggers on March 19th 1928 on a farm in Fairmont Oklahoma, When not attending school, or helping out with chores on the family farm, Helen loved softball, and played on a local league. Helen moved to Texas in the early 1950's, There she met, and married Howard Ray Parkey, in 1955 Helen gave birth to their first child, a little girl , naming her Alecia "The Yellow rose of Texas" as daddy would call her. Shortly after Alecia was born the family packed up and moved to California, While Howard worked to support his family, Helen gave birth to 8 more children 5 girls & 4 boys One of the boys David Wayne born with complications, passed away shortly after birth. Helen was a stay at home mother, raising 8 children was no easy task, But Helen's life was her children, outside of school, she made sure her children were involved in church, softball, girl scouts, cheer leading and competition skating, if that wasn't enough, Helen made Easter bonnets and Halloween costumes that won her awards for creativity. Christmastime was special, She made sure her children attended the local annual Christmas tree lighting, parades, and participated in the hayrides that rode around town singing carols. Helen had a great sense of humor, and was known to send her children to school on April Fools day with pranks, as her children grew older, moved out, and got married, Helen gained 10 grandchildren 16 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. Helen was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, her daughter Cynthia Legasppy, Her grandsons Daniel Wilson, and Garrett Hille. Helen was a avid sports fan, her favorite teams were the St Louis Cardinals, Oklahoma Thunder, and The Las Vegas Golden Knights, She owned every hat and jersey, and wore them proudly while attending family gatherings at local restaurants, She loved the attention and High fives from other fans, at home with her two fur babies Abby and Lala by her side, she never missed a televised game. our mother will always be remembered for her laughter, Love of animals, her sports, and especially for her selfless devotion to her family Services will be private.



