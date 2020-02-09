Home

Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Joseph, Husband of Mary Catholic Church
Burial
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
1:15 PM
Southern Nevada Veteran's Memorial Cemetery
Boulder City, NV
HELEN RADGOWSKI CHOROMANSKI


1924 - 2020
HELEN RADGOWSKI CHOROMANSKI Obituary
HELEN RADGOWSKI CHOROMANSKI Helen Radgowski Choromanski, 95, died Jan. 29 in Las Vegas after a long illness. Helen was a Las Vegas resident for 33 years. She was born July 14, 1924 in Cleveland, Ohio. Helen was married to Felix Choromanski for 52 years. He and their infant son, Michael, preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughter, Del Bean of Las Vegas, granddaughters, Lindsey Marks (Dan Marks) of Rockville, MD, and Jamie Klein (Michael Klein) of Hyattsville, MD., and great grandsons, Aiden and Logan Marks of Rockville. A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday Feb.14 at St. Joseph, Husband of Mary Catholic Church. Burial will be at 1:20 p.m. that day in the Southern Nevada Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City. A celebration of her life also will be held in Cleveland. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to St. Stanislaus Shrine, Cleveland, Ohio. https://www.ststanislaus.org/Donate-Online
