HELENE FAGEN Helene P. Fagen, 90, a retired executive secretary, of Las Vegas, passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019. She was born in South Bend, IN to Helen (nee Kerr) and Everett Patty and was a southern Nevada resident for 43 years. She moved to Las Vegas with the love of her life, Dr. Robert E. Fagen until his passing in 2001. In her early years, Helene was a model and stewardess for American Airlines. She loved life, fulfilling all her dreams with style, elegance, and flair. She was a friend who always had time for those she loved, a volunteer, and a humanitarian for many causes. Everyone she has touched is better off for it. Helene was preceded in death by her parents; her eight siblings; and her previous husbands, Robert Lee Braun and Robert Ernest Fagen. She is survived by her loving children, daughter, Robyn Braun, and son, Robert "Barry" Braun; and grandson, Cody Lee Braun. We celebrate her time with each and every one of us. Being true to herself, she has chosen to leave us on her own terms. Her memorial services will be private. The family requests that memorial donations be made to Seasons Hospice Foundation. King David Memorial Chapel handled the arrangements. Read More Listen to Obituary