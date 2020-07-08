HENRIETTE OAKES Henriette E. Oakes, 93, accepted her angel wings July 3, 2020. Henriette was born and raised in Ohio, She moved to Las Vegas from California in 1987. She was a long time resident on Ladue Dr in Las Vegas, where she attended Liberty Baptist Church. Preceded in death by her husband James Oakes, and son Steven Sheward. She is survived by daughter-in-law Yvonna F Sheward; Grandson William Dusty Sheward; Granddaughter Valeria Echo Duckett (Brendon); 3 great-grandsons; Avery, Evan, and Levi Duckett, all of Grove City, Ohio; one niece Pam Boss; and two nephews Paul Fox of Ohio and Tom Fox of Oregon. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and staff at Desert Springs Assisted Living Home.