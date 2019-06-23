|
HENRY W SNYDER JR Henry (Hank) Snyder Jr. passed away May 27, 2019 in Seattle. He was born November 19, 1943 in Henderson, to early Las Vegas entrepreneur, Henry (Hank) Snyder and Marie Grace Snyder. He grew up in Las Vegas and, in his twenties, joined and grew the family business, Hank Electric Motor Service. He treasured memories of weekly poker at the Elks Lodge and many "only in Vegas" adventures with a unique group of friends, amazing culinary experiences, and trips in his plane. In his thirties, Hank moved to Seattle totally changing course. He made his life in the psychological field practicing in partnership with his wife of forty years, Marilyn. Hank's children Jennifer Wallace and Henry Snyder III live in Las Vegas with their families. His sister, Helen Dibble, lives in Saudi Arabia. Learn more of Hank's life at www.thegalleyman.blogspot.com