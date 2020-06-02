HERBERT "HERB" CRAMER Herb Cramer passed away on May 29. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. His love for his family was parallel to none, offering constant support and encouragement. With his cherished wife of 63 years, Gerri, they built a foundation of love, honor, integrity and respect that their kids & grandkids are the benefactors of. His humor and dry wit lead to "Herbisms" that his kids and grandkids love and will continue to quote. Neither a leader, nor a follower, Herb chose to cut his own path as an individual. And he was always honest, cutting to the quick and expecting the same in return. Born in Philadelphia, Herb served in the Merchant Marines and Air Force, receiving an honorable discharge at the end of his service. He married Gerri in 1957, and the two lived happily together until his passing. They moved to Las Vegas in 1972 where Herb owned several shoe stores and a carpet cleaning business. Hobbies included fishing, watching westerns, gaming, and designing model airplanes. He is survived by his wife, Gerri; children, Stewart (Ricky), Marc (Sandi),Brett (Barbara), and Dayna (Carlos); grandkids, Rebecca, Joshua, Hannah, Philip, Thaddeus, Joshua and Isaac; great-grandkids, Penny and Julian; brother Donald (Iris); and much-loved extended family and friends. Services are being held on Tuesday, June 2 at Palms Mortuary. Anyone wishing to add a memory or tribute may do so at dignitymemorial.com at anytime.
Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Jun. 2, 2020.