Herbert Franklin Alexander, born December 21, 1932, in Brouilletts Creek, Illinois, went home to be with his Lord on July 13, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.



Herb was predeceased by his parents, Charles and Fleeta Park Alexander, his sister Mildred (Carl) Bennett, and his brother Charles (Myrna) Alexander. He leaves behind his wife of almost 57 years, Judith Weeks Alexander, sons, Darrell Alexander, Dale (Joy) Alexander, and Dwight Alexander, daughter, Amy Alexander; grandson, Jacob Alexander; siblings, Maxine Pettit, Robert (Nancy) Alexander, Virginia (Charles) Richardson, Helen Irene Alexander (Roland Weiss), and Mary Alexander; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Herb was raised in a family who farmed in Illinois, Indiana, Ohio and finally settled in Panama, NY. Herb served in the United States Air Force for four years and joined the work force after attending Baptist Bible Seminary in Johnson City, NY. He loved gardening, reading, and especially writing in his later years. He was very active in Bethel Baptist Church in Vestal, NY and Desert Hills Baptist Church in Las Vegas, NV.



Military burial will be in Vestal Hills Cemetery in Vestal, NY. A memorial service will be held at a later date due to current travel restrictions. Services are pending.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store