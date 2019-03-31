HERBERT HANSEN Herbert F. Hansen (91) died peacefully in his sleep Saturday, March 23, 2019. He was born November 15, 1927, at Lutheran Hospital in New York City. Herb was baptized into the Lutheran church and followed Jesus his entire life. Herb grew up in the Bronx and in Washington Heights in Manhattan. Herb served in the U.S. Navy from 1944 to 1946. He then attended Art School in New York. Herb met his lovely wife, Adele (Dunbar), as a teenager. They were joined in marriage October 6, 1951. After traveling the country for two years, they settled in Las Vegas. Herb had a career in graphics working for an advertising agency for seven years, after which he opened Graphic Art Services, where clients included many major Las Vegas hotels/casinos. Herb and Adele were founding members of Reformation Lutheran Church in Las Vegas, happily singing in the choir, with Herb serving on the church council. He was preceded in death by his beloved Adele; parents, Fred and Bertha; and sisters, Catherine (Whemann), and Eleanor (DePalma). Surviving are sons, Christian (and Tanya), and Paul (and Janice); and four grandchildren, Amy, Alyssa, Breanna and Hayden. Services will be at 11 a.m. Sat., April 6, with a reception following, both at Reformation Lutheran Church, 580 E St Louis Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89104. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be offered to Reformation Lutheran Church or Nathan Adelson Hospice. Read More Listen to Obituary