HERBERT HERPOLSHEIMER JR Herbert Ficke Herpolsheimer, Jr., beloved husband, father, and PopPop passed away on May 27, 2020 at the age of 82. Herb was a longtime Las Vegas photo-journalist. Born in 1937 in St. Louis, Missouri, Herb joined the United States Air Force upon graduating from high school. He served 14 years as a photographer in Korea, Japan and Vietnam before ending his military service while stationed at Nellis Air Force Base and making Las Vegas his home. For more than 40 years Herb chronicled the events that shaped this city: from above-ground nuclear tests at Tonopah, to mafia infighting, to the tragic fire at the MGM Hotel, to the greatest boxing matches of the 20th century. His award-winning images appeared daily in local papers as well as in national publications like Ring Magazine, Sports Illustrated, and LIFE. Herb ended his photographic career with UNLV's Telemedia Services. In retirement, Herb was happiest when he was boating on Lake Mead. He loved to fish but also served in the Coast Guard Auxiliary and the Power Squadron. On dry land, Herb filled his days working in "Herpolsheimer's Sawdust Factory", the woodworking shop where he designed and built gorgeous custom furniture. Herb is preceded in death by his parents, Herbert Sr. and Vivian, brother Ron and sister Becky. He is survived by his sister Joy, children: Art (Barbara Ann), Steve, Bronco, Dita (Tony) and David; grandchildren: John, Alyssa (Mike), Colton, Brandon, Taylor and Hannah; and great-grandchildren: Adrian, Adalynn and Daphne. Herb was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all but by none so much as his true love for more than 45 years, his wife Lisa. At a later date, there will be a memorial service at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Herb's favorite charity, the Wounded Warrior Foundation.
Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Jun. 14, 2020.