Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph, Husband of Mary Roman Catholic Church
7260 W. Sahara Ave.
Las Vegas, NV
HERBERT E. NEWMAN Herbert E. Newman, 80, passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019 at his residence of 35 years, in Las Vegas. His heart was always for his family, especially his beautiful wife, Candace, with whom he celebrated 40 wonderful years of marriage; his children and grandchildren, who meant the world to him; and his dog Coco, whom he treasured. If you were his friend, you were a life-long friend. The relationships he built over his lifetime were as strong as he was, and too many to count. Herb will be deeply missed by his family and friends and remembered always. Services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, September 26, with a Reception to follow, both at St. Joseph, Husband of Mary Roman Catholic Church, 7260 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89117.
