HERBERT RANDALL Herbert Randall, loving husband, father of two children, and grandfather of one granddaughter passed away Thursday, February 14, 2019 at the age of 75. He was born and raised in northeast Oklahoma (Miami and Commerce). While serving in Germany, he met the love of his life, Maria Engelhardt. At the time of Herb's passing, they had been married for over 55 years. His two earned titles, Colonel and Doctor, encapsulate his life's work. Herb served 31 years and seven months in the U.S. Army and rose from Private to Colonel. He served in Vietnam as an Infantry Company Commander (Captain). Herb was awarded the Silver Star, the Army's third highest medal for bravery, two Bronze Stars, a Purple Heart, and the Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry, among others. Upon retiring from the military and earning his doctorate in Education (University of Southern California), Herb worked at the state level in Hawaii. He moved to Nevada in 1999 and volunteered at several nonprofit organizations and served right up to the time of his cancer diagnosis. Herb served selflessly on the Nevada Silver Haired Legislative Forum for over nine years including five years as President, National Chair of the National Silver Haired Congress and founder of the Nevada Senior Citizen of the Year award program. His passion was writing as evidenced by the articles (approx. 80) he wrote for the Senior Connections Magazine from 2012 to 2018. Herb was preceded in death by his daughter, Kim; and siblings, Mary Power, Norma Rohmiller, Janie Gattenby, Alan (Pete) Randall, George Randall, Elmer Randall, Alice Faye and Rossie. He is survived by his loving wife, of 55 years, Maria; his son, Mike; daughter-in-law, Teri; granddaughter, Caitlyn; and his sister, Frances Fox. Services will be at 11 a.m. Fri., March 1, at Palm Eastern Mortuary & Cemetery, 7600 South Eastern Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89123. The family would like to express our thanks for the care given by the Nathan Adelson Hospice.