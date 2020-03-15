|
|
HILLARY SINOPOLI Hillary E. Sinopoli, 59, born April 30, 1960, passed away at home surrounded by her family January 17, 2020. Like her favorite band, The Beatles, Hillary was loved by everyone and she loved all her fans! Her kindness, warmth and giving nature made her glow, and that glow touched the hearts of everyone who came in contact with her. Hillary is survived by her loving brothers, Roald Sinopoli and Thor Donovan; her sisters, Linda Ray, Rossan Smith and Nancy Sinopoli, their spouses; and her 10 nieces and nephews all whom she loved dearly. Preceded in death by brother, Peary; and parents, Vic and Dotty Donovan. Please join us at her Celebration of Life at 11 a.m. Sat., March 28, at Spiritualist Desert Church, 3305 Spring Mountain Road Suite #51, Las Vegas, NV. 89106.