Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Spiritualist Desert Church
3305 Spring Mountain Road Suite #51
Las Vegas, NV
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for HILLARY SINOPOLI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HILLARY SINOPOLI


1960 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HILLARY SINOPOLI Obituary
HILLARY SINOPOLI Hillary E. Sinopoli, 59, born April 30, 1960, passed away at home surrounded by her family January 17, 2020. Like her favorite band, The Beatles, Hillary was loved by everyone and she loved all her fans! Her kindness, warmth and giving nature made her glow, and that glow touched the hearts of everyone who came in contact with her. Hillary is survived by her loving brothers, Roald Sinopoli and Thor Donovan; her sisters, Linda Ray, Rossan Smith and Nancy Sinopoli, their spouses; and her 10 nieces and nephews all whom she loved dearly. Preceded in death by brother, Peary; and parents, Vic and Dotty Donovan. Please join us at her Celebration of Life at 11 a.m. Sat., March 28, at Spiritualist Desert Church, 3305 Spring Mountain Road Suite #51, Las Vegas, NV. 89106.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HILLARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -