HOMER W COLEMAN Homer W Coleman, WW II Veteran, went to meet his Lord on Oct. 3. He was born on Nov 20th, 1924 in Clinton, Indiana. Homer served in the US Navy 21 years and fought in 3 wars: WWII, Korea, and Vietnam. He was aboard two different ships that sank and left him floating in the ocean for days without food or water. One ship was destroyed by a torpedo and the other by a typhoon. Homer was very patriotic, funny, strong, and loving. He is survived by his sister, Mary Kincaid-Chauncey and her husband Bob with whom he lived; son Alexander Coleman (Maggie); daughter Laura Pryor; grandchildren Cole and Natalie Pryor; stepdaughter Leesa Brown; best friend, Ellen Leavitt; Bingo buddy Michelle; and numerous nieces and nephews. Services will be at 11 a.m. Sat., Nov. 7, at First Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 301 S. Maryland Pkwy.