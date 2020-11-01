1/
HOMER W. COLEMAN
1924 - 2020
{ "" }
HOMER W COLEMAN Homer W Coleman, WW II Veteran, went to meet his Lord on Oct. 3. He was born on Nov 20th, 1924 in Clinton, Indiana. Homer served in the US Navy 21 years and fought in 3 wars: WWII, Korea, and Vietnam. He was aboard two different ships that sank and left him floating in the ocean for days without food or water. One ship was destroyed by a torpedo and the other by a typhoon. Homer was very patriotic, funny, strong, and loving. He is survived by his sister, Mary Kincaid-Chauncey and her husband Bob with whom he lived; son Alexander Coleman (Maggie); daughter Laura Pryor; grandchildren Cole and Natalie Pryor; stepdaughter Leesa Brown; best friend, Ellen Leavitt; Bingo buddy Michelle; and numerous nieces and nephews. Services will be at 11 a.m. Sat., Nov. 7, at First Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 301 S. Maryland Pkwy.



Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Service
11:00 AM
First Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Desert Memorial
1111 Las Vegas Blvd. N.
Las Vegas, NV 89101
(702) 382-1000
