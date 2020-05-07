Horacio Lopez, 82, a resident of Las Vegas, Nevada since 1963, passed away peacefully at his home on April 19, 2020 surrounded by his family. Horacio was born January 12, 1938 in Cordova, New Mexico to Elias and Cordelia Lopez and was the first of six children. He attended New Mexico Highlands University and the University of New Mexico and was a Veteran of the United States Army. Arriving in Las Vegas, Nevada in 1963, Horacio worked at the Nevada Test Site until he started his own business, Southern Nevada Courier Service, Inc., which he owned and managed until his retirement in 2018. Known for being a Las Vegas Latino trailblazer, Horacio stood as a leader for change, equal employment and equal access as he worked tirelessly to make employment and business opportunities available to so many people throughout his adult life. He was President and Co-Founder of the Nevada Association of Latin Americans; Board Member on the Nevada Governors Workforce Investment Board; Co-Founder and Co-Administrator of the Nevada Economic Development Company; Coordinator and Founder of the Nevada Minority Business Enterprise Coalition; Chairman of the Nevada Business Roundtable; Board Member of New Ventures Capital Development Company; Board Member of the U.S. Armed Forces Selective Service System; Co-Founder of the New Mexico Club of Nevada; and Trustee of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Civil Service Board. Horacio formerly served as Vice Chairman of the Nevada Taxicab Authority Board, Vice President of the Latin Chamber of Commerce, Regional IX Representative of the National Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Legislative Co-Chairman of the Regional Business Development Advisory Council, Deputy Director of the Nevada Economic Development Company, Executive Vice President of New Ventures, Inc., Past Master of Mount Moriah Lodge #39, 50 year member of Elks Lodge #1468 and longtime member of the Craig Ranch Golf Club. Horacio's spirit and legacy is survived by his devoted wife, Cheryl Lopez; his loving daughter, Lori Lopez (Pete) Priest; Stepsons Richard, Dennis and Brett Spurrier; Grandchildren Justin, Tyler, Travis and Alexandria Spurrier and Riley and Mallory Priest; his siblings, Flora (Leroy) Vigil, Rose Gallardo, Ruby Lopez, Diane (Ron) Martinez and sister-in-law Karen (Harold) Johnson; and many nieces, nephews and dear friends who meant so much to him. Horacio was preceded in death by his beloved son and daughter, Paul Arthur and Lisa Marie Lopez; his parents, Elias and Cordelia Lopez; and his brother Jimmy Lopez. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, burial services and a celebration of Horacio's exceptional life will be held at a later date at Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City, Nevada. Services are pending.



