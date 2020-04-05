|
HORST DZIURA Horst Dziura passed away on March 17, 2020 in Santa Barbara after a long illness. As many Las Vegans know, he was the President of the Flamingo Hilton for over 25 years. He loved his work and was a mentor to many Hilton executives. In his off time, he liked to fish and hunt and loved spending time in the outdoors. He is survived by his wife, Glenda; and son, Horst Dziura, Jr. Services will be held in Santa Barbara, CA at a later date. Donations can be made in his memory to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation at (www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org).