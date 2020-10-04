HOWARD C. LEMAY Howard C. LeMay, 87, passed away peacefully. Sept. 22. 2020 after a four-month illness. He was born in Hollywood, CA and grew up in Burbank, CA. He joined the U.S. Navy in 1952 and served aboard two aircraft carriers during the Korean War. After his discharge from the Navy, he went to work for Vons Grocery Co. in Southern California; in 1979 he opened the first Vons in Las Vegas., retiring in 1987. He then worked for Southern Wine and Spirits for 18 years. He was an active member of Community Lutheran Church and Community on Patrol in Sun City MacDonald Ranch. He enjoyed water skiing, camping and was an avid fan of NASCAR and the Dallas Cowboys. He and his wife, Ginny, celebrated their 63rd anniversary on June 30. He was preceded in death by his son, Richard; his parents; and his sister. He is survived by his loving wife, Ginny; daughter, Lori Vay and her husband, Rick; daughter, Lesa Perez, six grand-children, eight great-grandchildren, and one great-great granddaughter. Memorial services are pending.