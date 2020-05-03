HOWARD E AGSTER SR Howard Eugene Agster Sr. was born April 22, 1930 in Chicago, IL. He was received in heaven on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Howard was a long time resident of Las Vegas, NV, and was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. At age five he learned to play the drums and was given his first drum as a gift from his parents, which he kept all these years. Being a drummer, percussionist and musician was Howard's passion. He played professionally during his high school years and then auditioned for, and was accepted into, the US Navy in 1951, and served on the USS Iowa until 1955. After his Navy career he met and married the love of his life, Arlene Schulz in 1956. Their first born, Cynthia, came in February 1957. A move to Las Vegas came when a job offer from the Lido show at the Stardust was offered to Howard in 1961. By 1978, Howard and Arlene had nine children, and adopted their great-nephew making a total of 10 children. Howard is survived by his loving wife, Arlene of 63 years, and their children: Cindy (Chris), Howie (Karen), Geralyn (Jeff), Nancy, David, Judi (Lenny), Jeff (Kim), Brian (Mischa), and Bill. He is also survived by his loving grandchildren: Joshua, Matthew, Brenna, Joseph, Jacqueline, Samuel, Katherine, Megan, Ashley, Nadine, Abigail, Brittany, Amy, Alexandra, Blake, Morgan, Grace, Alandria, Emily, Angelina and Layla. Howard also has 14 great-grand-children, and one great-great grandchild. He is also survived by several loving nieces and nephews. Along with raising 10 kids and playing for the Lewis Elias Orchestra on the Las Vegas Strip six nights a week, Howard and friends founded Planet Percussion and entertained children for many years by playing at schools throughout the Las Vegas Valley. Until recently, he played every Monday night at Hemmings Hall with the jazz band. He also played every Sunday at Holy Spirit Catholic Church 9:30 mass. Howard is preceded in death by his parents, Charles Sr. and Harriet Agster; brothers Charles Jr. and William Agster; daughter Annette; and granddaughter, Kara. We will miss him more than words can express. We all know he was a remarkable husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather and that family always came first. He gave us the love of Cubs baseball, music and laughter. His legacy and love will be in our hearts always. Howard's "Celebration of Life" will be held at a later date, refer to Facebook for updates.





