HOWARD STRONG

HOWARD BURTON STRONG 12/21/38-08/05/2020 Born 12/21/1938 in Jersey City, N.J. to Benjamin Strong and Ceil Silon Strong and raised by his father and stepmother Pauline Tarren Strong in Bayonne, N.J. Howard graduated Bayonne High School in 1956 and enlisted in the Army reserves. He moved to Los Angeles, California in 1958, the same year the Dodgers moved from Brooklyn. He met his wife Carolyn Musicar soon after moving to Los Angeles and they were married in January 1962. He raised his family in North Hollywood, CA and later relocated to Las Vegas, NV. in 1981. He remained active in Menorah Masonic Lodge in Los Angeles and Zelzah Shrine Temple in Las Vegas. His passion was fishing, whether it was for Albacore out of H & M Landing in San Diego, rainbow trout in Lake Arrowhead, or getting up at 4:00 a.m. for "The Gray Bite" for Stripers at Lake Mead. He also loved The Los Angeles Dodgers and always had Vinny on the radio and enjoyed sitting in the Loge at Dodger Stadium. Howard, also known by many as "Handy Howie" could build or fix just about anything. He lived emphatically by and constantly preached "The Golden Rule". Howard is survived by his wife of 58 years Carolyn, his daughter Mindy Smith (Gregg) of Spicewood, TX, his son Bradley Strong (Danielle) of Las Vegas, NV, and three grandchildren Max Frank, Julia & Jacob Strong.