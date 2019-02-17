Home

Desert Memorial
1111 Las Vegas Blvd. N.
Las Vegas, NV 89101
(702) 382-1000
HOWARD THOMPSON


HOWARD THOMPSON
1923 - 2019
HOWARD THOMPSON Howard W. "Web" Thompson, 95, ofLas Vegas, passed away January 31, 2019. Web was born July 28, 1923, in Mason City, IA. Web graduated from West High School, Minneapolis, attended University of Minnesota earning a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering. He joined the U. S. Navy, attended MIT radar school at which time he was assigned to the USS Maddox DD731 destroyer proudly serving his country until August, 1946. Prior to his 1984 retirement, Web spent most of his successful working career as sales engineer with large industrial machinery organizations developing several large contracts with major U.S. utilities. Web enjoyed traveling the USA via automobile; was keen on staying in touch with the many special friendships established throughout his lifetime, some since kindergarten. In his later years, Web enjoyed working on his computer, reading and always had a jigsaw puzzle in progress. He is survived by his wife, Theattle ("Thea"); daughters, Mary Beth (Bill) Nelson, Blue Jay, CA and Jeanne (Larry) Sandow, Santa Ana, CA; grandsons, Michael Nelson and David Sandow, 'bonus' children, Timothy (Grace) Kincaid, Caliente, Jeffrey (Jodi) Kincaid, Sandy, OR, Deborah Kincaid, Seaside, OR and Curtis (Jazmine) Kincaid, Pioche; 'bonus'-grandchildren, Olivia, Coleman, Felicia, Priscilla and Chloe Kincaid, all of Oregon. Funeral arrangements will be private and interment will be scheduled at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1900 Veterans Memorial Dr., Boulder City, NV 89005.
