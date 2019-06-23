HUBERT "WAYNE" HOWARD Hubert "Wayne" Howard was born July 13, 1927 to Aaron Howard and Birdie Mae Heaberlin. He grew up in Greenup, KY. Wayne enlisted in the U.S. Navy at 17 and served two years on the destroyer ship, the USS Putnam. While stationed in Rhode Island, he met his future wife, Julia Nicini. They had a daughter together, Sharon, and were happily married for 68 years. They later moved to San Jose, CA and lived there for 24 years before moving to Las Vegas in 1992. They eventually called Las Vegas their home after residing there for over 27 years. Wayne loved fishing, tending to his garden, spending time with his family, and bowling with his long-time league at the Gold Coast. He also enjoyed watching Nascar and going to the drag strip races to watch his former boss Dwayne race. Wayne was preceded in death by his wife Julia; his grandson, Anthony Campagna W; his five sisters; and his three brothers. He is survived by his daughter, Sharon (Ed); his two grand-daughters, Staci (Tommy) and Darla; his ten great-grandchildren; his five great-great grandchildren; and his siblings, Delores, Acy, and Jim. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. Thu., June 27, with services at 2 p.m. Burial to follow , all at Palm Eastern Mortuary, 7600 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89123. Read More Listen to Obituary