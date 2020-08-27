1/1
HUNTER SOPHIA BAYNE
1994 - 2020
HUNTER SOPHIA BAYNE November 10, 1994-August 25, 2020 In Loving Memory of our beautiful Daughter, Sister and Mother, Hunter Sophia Bayne. Born in Las Vegas, Nevada, Hunter is survived by her son Logan, mother Brooke, and siblings Sterling, Keaton, Nicolette, and Harrison. Hunter was preceded in death by her father, Keith. Hunter spent most of her youth growing up in San Luis Obispo where she graduated from Pacific Beach High School. She later moved to Boise where Logan was born, and then to Nebraska where she planned to pursue her studies and become an esthetician. We will remember Hunter for her spirits and generosity, as she would not hesitate to do anything for the ones she loved. In times of turmoil, it is noted that her strength and resilience is something to be admired. Hunter is also remembered for her special love of animals, especially Luna, her sidekick. Most of all, we will remember her for her goofiness and sense of humor, and the way she could always make us laugh. Hunter was a talented photographer and a wonderful, loving mother to her son and angel, Logan. We will always cherish her memory and grieve this beautiful life that was cut too short. May she be reunited with her father. May she now find rest. A Memorial Service will be held at 9555 Del Webb in Las Vegas on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 2:00 pm. Covid Protocols will be followed.


Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Aug. 27, 2020.
