IGAL CHOZAHINOFF Igal Chozahinoff, age 84, of Las Vegas, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020 . Igal was born June 16, 1936 in Jerusalem Israel, to the late Ben Zion and the late Frecha Chozahinoff. He served in the IDF as a manager of a carriage workshop serving military vehicles such as trucks and tanks. He participated in Operation Kadesh and served on the Sinai border during the Sinai War and was discharged from duty with the rank of Sergeant. Igal was a diamond merchant who owned a factory and was a designer of fine jewelry. He was a founding member of the Bukharian Jewish Community Center in Forest Hills, NY. Continuing the work of his father Ben Zion Chozahinoff who was the head of the Bukharian community in Tel Aviv, his energy and efforts left a visible mark in the history of World Bukharian Jewry. He assisted with adjudicating divorces, guardianships and business problems for the Bukhari people. Thousands of people are now utilizing the seeds of his previous tremendous and active work on behalf of the community. Since moving to Las Vegas 22 years ago, he became an active member of Temple Beth Sholom and a staple and leader of the daily morning minyan. He was often known to quote from the Talmud, in the style of Tevia the Milkman, to back up an ethical thought that he wanted to get across. He was loved by many in the community and will be greatly missed. Igal is survived by his wife of 54 years, Barbara Chozahinoff; children Dan Chozahinoff and wife Michelle, and Sharon Lieblein; grandchildren Jack Lieblein , Benjamin Chozahinoff , Rose Lieblein and Sam Chozahinoff; brother Yehoshua Nof; and the entire Chozahinoff, Weiss, Mavashov, Nof, Bodenstein and Lieblein family. A funeral service was held in Las Vegas with a graveside service at the New Montefiore Cemetery in New York. In lieu of flowers, please donate in his memory to the Mollie Weiss Memorial Fund at Temple Beth Sholom Las Vegas.