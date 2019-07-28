|
IKE MOSES Ike N. Moses was born, December 17, 1949, in Claremore, OK to Leola and Stell Moses. He grew up in Claremore and lived in Las Vegas for the past 57 years. He joined the service and served his Country honorably. His bravery during the Vietnam War earned him multiple medals of Honor. Upon returning from the U.S. Army, he began working at Pabco where he met his future wife Mickey. He later worked as a heavy equipment operator at Republic Services in Las Vegas. Ike passed away on July 21, 2019, in the comfort of his home surrounded by family. Ike is survived by his loving wife, Mickey; daughter, Melanie; sons, Ike and David; brother, Scooter; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and many more family and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Leola and Stell; and his son, Roy. Visitation will be at 11 a.m. Tue., July 30, with services following at noon. Burial to follow at 1:30 p.m., all at Bunker's Eden Vale Mortuary, 925 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Las Vegas, NV 89101.