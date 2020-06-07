ILSE L. RUHL Ilse L. Ruhl, 92, of Boulder City, NV passed away peacefully on May 27, 2020. She is survived by her sons, Herbert and Paul Ruhl, daughter-in-law Judy Ruhl, and grandchildren Erika Ruhl (Michael Ostermen) and Heather Ruhl (Lukas Lindquist), and her beloved dog, Mugsy. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Ruhl and infant son, Carl Ruhl, Jr. Ilse was born May 19, 1928 in Roth, Germany. After marrying Carl, the couple immigrated to the U.S., taking their part in "The American Dream". They owned numerous businesses over a 35 year span; a legacy she helped build and was proud of. Ilse's love of cooking and knitting (too many pairs of slippers to count), made for many memorable meals and heart felt gifts. Your glass was never empty, nor were your feet ever cold in her home. Rest in peace, Mom, as you are now with your best friend and husband, Carl.





