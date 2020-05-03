IMOGEAN ZWIEBEL Imogean (Geanie) Zwiebel, 100, passed away in her home in Las Vegas, NV, April 27, 2020 from complications due to breast cancer. Born June 4, 1919, in Pottsville, AR, she was the oldest daughter of Floyd and Bonnie Jewell (Williams) Kinslow. She married Hassel Blythe in 1945, and he died in 1954. They had two children: son Robert and daughter Lana (Blythe) Buehrer. She married Carl Zwiebel in 1957. He passed away in 1991. Mrs. Zwiebel served as a long-distance telephone operator during WW II, a homemaker, and later a bookkeeper for Mr. Zwiebel's business. In addition to her parents and both husbands, she was preceded in death by both children, three brothers and two sisters. Surviving are a step daughter Sharon Miller, Findlay, OH; son-in-law Roger Buehrer, Las Vegas; daughter-in-law Jennifer Blythe, Troy, OH; grandchildren: Aaron Buehrer, Nampa, ID; Nicholas Buehrer (Krystal), Las Vegas; Matthew Blythe (Amanda), Troy, OH; Andrea (Blythe) Murtha (Michael), Gardinia, CA; Tyler Blythe (Amy), Cincinnati, OH; three step grandchildren, Lisa Frantz, Findlay, OH; Laura Wasson, Findlay, OH; Todd Miller, Findlay, OH; eight great grandchildren, 11 step great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews. She was an active member of University United Methodist Church and its adult Sunday school class, Las Vegas, and the Bookies Book Club. Interment will be in Russellville, AR. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to University United Methodist Church, Las Vegas, or the American Cancer Society in your local community.
Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on May 3, 2020.