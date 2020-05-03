IMOGEAN ZWIEBEL
1919 - 2020
IMOGEAN ZWIEBEL Imogean (Geanie) Zwiebel, 100, passed away in her home in Las Vegas, NV, April 27, 2020 from complications due to breast cancer. Born June 4, 1919, in Pottsville, AR, she was the oldest daughter of Floyd and Bonnie Jewell (Williams) Kinslow. She married Hassel Blythe in 1945, and he died in 1954. They had two children: son Robert and daughter Lana (Blythe) Buehrer. She married Carl Zwiebel in 1957. He passed away in 1991. Mrs. Zwiebel served as a long-distance telephone operator during WW II, a homemaker, and later a bookkeeper for Mr. Zwiebel's business. In addition to her parents and both husbands, she was preceded in death by both children, three brothers and two sisters. Surviving are a step daughter Sharon Miller, Findlay, OH; son-in-law Roger Buehrer, Las Vegas; daughter-in-law Jennifer Blythe, Troy, OH; grandchildren: Aaron Buehrer, Nampa, ID; Nicholas Buehrer (Krystal), Las Vegas; Matthew Blythe (Amanda), Troy, OH; Andrea (Blythe) Murtha (Michael), Gardinia, CA; Tyler Blythe (Amy), Cincinnati, OH; three step grandchildren, Lisa Frantz, Findlay, OH; Laura Wasson, Findlay, OH; Todd Miller, Findlay, OH; eight great grandchildren, 11 step great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews. She was an active member of University United Methodist Church and its adult Sunday school class, Las Vegas, and the Bookies Book Club. Interment will be in Russellville, AR. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to University United Methodist Church, Las Vegas, or the American Cancer Society in your local community.


Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on May 3, 2020.
With all our love Grandma, we know you're heart is full as you are reunited with your children, your siblings and you're entire family! Keep watch over us and we'll think of you always! Love you!
Krystal Buehrer
Prayers surround you and your family. Aunt Geanie loved you all and you loved her back with gusto! So glad you all had each other! Love you! Donna Clawson
Donna Clawson
Roger, I know that you are having a tough time from losing Lana then Aunt Gean soon after. You are in my prayers. You were a great son-in-law and I know Aunt Gean appreciated all you did for her.
As a child, I so enjoyed visiting Aunt Geanie. She made an ornery little kid feel loved. And she would cook such wonderful dishes when we visited. Lana was also very sweet to me. I miss them very much.
Gretchen Zwiebel
