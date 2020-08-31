INEZ MAE HILL LARKIN Inez Mae Hill Larkin, 94, passed peacefully on Wednesday August 19, 2020. Our dear mother, Inez was born in South Weber, Davis, Utah on March 24, 1926 the youngest of seven children to Archie Thomas Hill and Elizabeth Harbertson Hill. Inez grew up on a farm and throughout her life she remained 'a farm girl' at heart. Wherever Inez lived she would always have a vegetable garden and lots of flowers. Inez met Daniel Shirk Larkin at Weber College shortly after World War II. Inez and Dan lived in St. George and Panguitch, Utah for a few years before moving to Las Vegas where Dan worked with his brothers in the plumbing business. They raised a family of seven children, four boys and three girls. Inez was very active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Inez was involved in many organizations in the church with the Primary children, Young Women and Relief Society for Women by giving service or teaching. Inez gave many years and hours of service in helping patrons at the St. George and Las Vegas Temple. Inez was a bright light in their lives. Inez could always be found outside working in her yard or sitting in her swing. Inez loved to play the piano. She would always have a new craft that she was working on or sewing project. Inez was a beautiful quilter and made many with her own hands. She also loved to cook and try new recipes. However, we believer her choicest talent was showing love and making everyone feel important and needed. The greatest work she ever did was within the walls of her home, teaching by word and example, loving individually and encouraging her children to be better. Most of all she believed in her children. We are all better people because we felt her love and loved her in return. Inez was a devoted wife to her husband, who passed on 20 years earlier and she is now with him and her family. Inez is survived by her children, Diane Bohne (James), Carol Davis (Scott), Mark Larkin (Lou Ann Weir), Wayne Larkin (Melanie Smith), Brent Larkin (Michelle Schmutz), Greg Larkin (Connie Bryan), Denise Grzywacz (Robert), 25 grandchildren and 67 great grandchildren. There will be a private graveside service.