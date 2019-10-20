|
Ira Leon "Lee" Gardner (97) passed from his earthly home on September 6, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. He was born July 20, 1922 in Shelley, Idaho to Ira Gardner and Sarah Martina (Hansen) Gardner. His family later moved to Richfield, Utah. Ira joined the Navy at the start of WW II and served nearly four years on the USS Philadelphia light cruiser and was in many major battles in the European Theatre. He achieved the rank of Boatswain Mate 2nd Class. Upon returning to Richfield on leave in July 1945 he met his eternal companion Mary Lou Nielson. They dated for a brief time and were then married in Richfield on August 4, 1945. They were later sealed for time and all eternity on September 20, 1980 in the St. George Utah Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. During their early years in Las Vegas, Lee, as he was known, worked at various filling stations and garages until leasing a filling station in the Nevada Test Site. He acquired two more stations, another in the test site and the last in Cactus Springs, Nevada. When he sold these leases he opened another in Las Vegas near the Boulevard Mall. He held various callings in the church including Elder's Quorum President. He worked very hard at being a good husband, father and grandfather and always provided for his family. Ira was preceded in death by his wife of 73 years, Mary Lou Gardner, his parents, daughter Sarah Ann Burns, two brothers DelMar Gardner and Donald H. Gardner. Ira is survived by two daughters, Connie Lee Lawrence and Donna Lou Johnson both of Texas and Ira John Gardner (Deanna) of Las Vegas, 16 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren. Ira and Mary Lou endured to the end together and they will be interred together at the Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City, Nevada. A celebration of life will be held on a future date. No services scheduled.