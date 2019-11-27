|
IRENE RENE MURPHY GOLDWASSER 01/28/47 11/08/19 Irene "Rene" Murphy Goldwasser passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by husband, Mike Goldwasser, her children, William Murphy and Amanda Murphy and stepson, Joe Goldwasser. She is also survived by granddaughter, Gianna Murphy and two brothers, Pat and Mike Ferrendilli (Sylvia.) Rene was a wonderful and loving wife, mother, grandmother and aunt. She was born, raised and lived in Las Vegas and will be forever missed by all who knew and loved her. Rene was my dearest beautiful wife, love of my life and partner. I loved her with all my heart and soul. We were perfect for each other and our time together was much too short. There will never be another woman quite like her. She was so very loving, caring and wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and aunt to all hers and my family as well. Her love of friends, music, plays, ballet, the symphony, good food, history, a plate of oysters and of course a well-shaken martini were only a few of the things we enjoyed together. I will miss her with all my heart and now Rest in Peace without pain in the arms of God and your parents. Services will be Saturday, November 30th, 11 am at Christ the King Catholic Church, 4925 S. Torrey Pines, Las Vegas, NV 89118.