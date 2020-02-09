|
IRENE GOODMAN Irene Goodman passed away on February 13, 2019 in Las Vegas, at the age of 84. She was born December 12, 1934 in Clinton, MA and was raised and schooled in nearby Lancaster, MA. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Alice Clish, and her sisters, Alice and Elizabeth. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Don, her daughter, Maureen, her son, Michael, her sister Joan Valerio, and several nieces and nephews. She will be dearly missed by all. Services will be private and the family requests that you remember Irene as the vibrant, outgoing person that she was.