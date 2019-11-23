Home

Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ the King Church
4925 S. Torrey Pines
Las Vegas, NV
IRENE MURPHY (RENE) FERRENDELLI


1947 - 2019
IRENE FERRENDELLI MURPHY 1/28/1947 - 11/8/2019 Irene "Rene" Ferrendelli Murphy, 72, passed away peacefully in her home November 8, 2017 after an extended illness. She is survived by her husband Michael Goldwasser, children William Murphy and Amanda Murphy, brothers Pat Ferrendelli and Mike Ferrendelli (Sylvia) and granddaughter Gianna Murphy. Rene was born in Las Vegas to Nash Ferrendelli and Helen Musso. She was a life-long resident of Las Vegas, attending Bishop Gorman High School. Rene was a devoted wife and loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She loved to entertain and make great Italian food. She played the piano and was a classical music enthusiast. Rene is best remembered for her sharp wit, playful sense of humor and always speaking her mind. She will be truly missed but live in our hearts forever. Services will be 11 a.m. Sat. Nov. 30, at Christ the King Church, 4925 S. Torrey Pines, Las Vegas, NV 89118.
